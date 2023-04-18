The year 2022 saw an ever-increasing adoption of digital payments, with UPI leading the way, according to the report. Popular payment instruments like UPI, cards, prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) were already clocking over ₹149.5 trillion worth of digital transactions in 2022. In 2023 and beyond, Worldline said in its report that it will continue to collaborate with its merchants, partner banks, fintechs, e-commerce players and invest in the technology and infrastructure needed to build a more inclusive and open financial ecosystem

