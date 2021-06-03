India on Thursday said it remains steadfast in its resolve that Indian fugitives on the run are brought back and all efforts would continue to bring back businessman Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in a major banking fraud.

"He (Choksi) is currently in the custody of Dominica where some legal proceedings are underway. We will continue to ensure that he is brought back to India," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters at a weekly briefing.

Choksi who fled India in 2018, briefly disappeared last month from Antigua and Barbuda a Caribbean country whose citizenship he had taken. He then surfaced in Dominica and is being held there.

On Wednesday, a Dominican high court judge passed an order that the charge of illegal entry by fugitive Choksi be brought to the notice of the magistrate’s court on Thursday and posted for hearing on Friday, news reports said.

Choksi’s lawyers say that he was kidnapped and was brought to Dominica against his will.

India has been pushing to deport Choksi, wanted on ₹13,500-crore bank fraud case, to India as he is not a citizen of Dominica. An Indian team, including two officers from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has reached the island to apprise local authorities of the “strong evidence" against Choksi and the need for him to face trial in India, news reports say.

