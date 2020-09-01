Home >News >India >India says China ‘engaged in provocative military manoeuvres’ in Ladakh
Army convoy moves on Srinagar- Ladakh highway (PTI)

India says China ‘engaged in provocative military manoeuvres’ in Ladakh

2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2020, 07:56 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

The Indian army 'responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity', says foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said China had made three fresh attempts to change the status quo along their disputed border in the past as many days as New Delhi firmly rejected Beijing’s attempts to pin blame on it for a spike in tensions over the weekend.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that China “engaged in provocative military manoeuvres in the late night of 29th and on 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake."

The Indian army “responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC ( Line of Actual Control) in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity," he said.

“Furthermore, yesterday (Monday) on 31st August, even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, the Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo," he said.

India had taken up the matter of “recent provocative and aggressive actions" with Beijing through diplomatic and military channels, Srivastava said adding that India had “urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions."

China’s actions since May along the LAC has been “in clear violation of the bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquility on the border," he said.

“Such actions are also in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two Foreign Ministers as also the Special Representatives," he said referring to two telephone conversations — one in June and another in July.

India, he said, was “firmly committed to resolve all outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue."

“In this context, we expect the Chinese side to sincerely abide by the understanding reached earlier and earnestly work with the India to resolve the situation and to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas," he added.

