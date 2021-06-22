India says development projects should be transparent, environment friendly

“The India China issue has pre-existed the Quad," the minister said adding that “it is a challenge or a problem that is independent of the Quad." The reference to the India-China issue was an allusion to the bilateral problems New Delhi has had with Beijing for decades due to their undemarcated border. The undelineated border between the two countries has been a source of friction though the two sides have concluded at least five pacts to ensure border-related problems can be quickly resolved. The tensions, dating back to last May when India discovered intrusions by Chinese troops into areas it sees as lying within its territory, have however continued for more than a year despite many attempts at resolving it through dialogue. Jaishankar has previously said that India-China ties were at a “crossroads" given Beijing’s reluctance to honor the bilateral agreements aimed at stabilizing the border. Ties between the two countries could not normalize amid such tensions and the armies of the two countries standing eye ball to eye ball, the minister has said previously.