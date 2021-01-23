OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India says it doesn't support treaty on nuclear-weapon prohibition
India believes that the treaty does not constitute or contribute to the development of customary international law (PTI)
2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 07:48 AM IST PTI

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017

As the first-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons entered into force, India said on Friday that it does not support the treaty and shall not be bound by any of the obligations that may arise from it.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017, but none of the nine countries known or believed to possess nuclear weapons supported it and neither did the NATO alliance. The treaty came into force on Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India continues to attach high priority and remains committed to universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament.

"As far as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) is concerned, India did not participate in the negotiations on the TPNW and has consistently made it clear that it will not become a party to the Treaty," the MEA said.

India does not support the treaty and shall not be bound by any of the obligations that may arise from it, it said.

India believes that the treaty does not constitute or contribute to the development of customary international law, nor does it set any new standards or norms, the statement said.

The MEA stated that India reiterates its commitment to the goal of a nuclear-weapon-free world.

India believes that this goal can be achieved through a step-by-step process underwritten by a universal commitment, and an agreed global and non-discriminatory multilateral framework, as outlined in the country's working paper titled 'Nuclear Disarmament', submitted to the UN General Assembly and the Conference on Disarmament.

In this regard, India supports the commencement of negotiations on a comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention in the Conference on Disarmament, which is the world's single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum working on the basis of consensus, the MEA said.

India stands ready to work with all UN member states towards the objective of a world free of nuclear weapons, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

