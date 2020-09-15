India says it has doubled budget for roads and bridges on China border

"As of now, the Chinese side has mobilized a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the depth areas," he said, listing Gogra, Kongka La and the north and south banks of the Pangong lake as "friction points." "In response to China’s actions, our armed forces have also made appropriate counter deployments in these areas to ensure that India’s security interests are fully protected," he said to thumping of desks in parliament.