India says it is upto Pakistan to join initiatives proposed by New Delhi at SCO

NEW DELHI: India on Monday said it was upto Pakistan to join the initiatives that New Delhi had proposed at the China and Russia led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Among India’s proposals were the setting up of working groups for start-ups and innovation, science and technology and traditional medicines.

When asked if tensions between India and Pakistan would hobble cooperation in the SCO, Vikas Swarup, secretary west, in the Indian foriegn ministry said it was upto Pakistan to join the Indian initiatives. The SCO Charter provides for the programmes to go forward even if one country did not join, he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have stymied progress at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), a grouping of South Asian countries — something that countries like the Maldives have pointed out.

Ties between India and Pakistan have been stressed over their dispute over Kashmir. India says Pakistan sponsors terrorism against it, a charge Islamabad denies.

