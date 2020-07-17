India says its digital economy tax does not target US tech giants

The Narendra Modi administration has told the US government that a 2% tax on e-commerce that New Delhi introduced from April this year was a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory tax aimed at all offshore digital economy firms accessing the local market and not one aimed at American corporations.

Responding to the US Trade Representative’s (USTR’s) initiation of a probe into digital services taxes, India said its ‘equalisation’ levy on e-commerce players was consistent with global tax treaties as well as the WTO, a document uploaded by the US government on Friday showed.

India introduced the equalisation levy in 2016 on payments made to non-resident tech firms such as social media platforms for hosting online advertisements targeting Indian consumers. The scope of this levy was expanded in Finance Act of 2020 to include other e-commerce supplies by non-resident players. This levy will apply on payments made to entities which do not have a physical presence in India and therefore the Income Tax department has no other way of subjecting such income earned from India to tax.

New Delhi drew the Donald Trump administration’s attention to a recent US Supreme Court ruling that clarified physical presence was not required for levying sales tax by a state if online sales is made to buyers in the state. This principle echoed the legal principle followed in India too, India said in its response to the USTR uploaded by the US government.

New Delhi also sought to reassure the US that the levy was equally applicable to all off shore e-commerce players above the specified threshold and was not specific to US firms. India also suggested that it was cooperating with the US proceedings “in complete good faith and transparency, with a view to explain and clarify the underlying policy rationale and implementation of the equalisation levy."

New Delhi’s response showed there was no intention to defer or rescind the provisions of the levy but the authorities may provide clarifications and resolve ambiguities, said Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, partner at Nangia Andersen LLP, a consultancy.

The move to widen the tax net on offshore tech companies monetising their access to Indian consumers comes at a time India is looking for boosting its tax collections to finance a higher welfare spending warranted by the coronavirus crisis. Central and some state governments have already raised taxes on petrol and diesel.

Digital offerings such as online books, online games and online gaming services (under specified circumstances) made by offshore players seem to come under the purview of the expanded equalisation levy, which is also in line with digital tax enactments by some other economies, according to an analysis shared by EY. “However, the way the provisions are worded, one could also interpret the same to bring sale of physical goods and services enjoyed offline within the purview of equalisation levy," said the EY analysis.

“Far from targeting any U.S. company or companies, the purpose of the equalisation levy is to ensure greater competitiveness, fairness, reasonableness and exercise the ability of governments to tax businesses that have a close nexus with the Indian market through their digital operations," India’s response said.

