India says its digital economy tax does not target US tech giants

Digital offerings such as online books, online games and online gaming services (under specified circumstances) made by offshore players seem to come under the purview of the expanded equalisation levy, which is also in line with digital tax enactments by some other economies, according to an analysis shared by EY. “However, the way the provisions are worded, one could also interpret the same to bring sale of physical goods and services enjoyed offline within the purview of equalisation levy," said the EY analysis.