NEW DELHI: Union Health Ministry today said that the severity of the Covid-19 disease from the Omicron variant in the country could be low, Reuters reported.

"Given the fast pace of vaccination in India and high exposure to Delta variant as evidenced by high seropositivity, the severity of the disease is anticipated to be low," it said in a statement. "However, scientific evidence is still evolving."

On Thursday, India reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Karnataka. The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24. According to the WHO, its high number of mutations in spike protein could make it more transmissible than all previous strains. South African medical officials have reported the variant was found in fully vaccinated individuals and the cases are mild.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has advised states and Union territories to keep a strict vigil and undertake surveillance of international passengers coming to the country through various airports.

