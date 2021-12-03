India says severity of covid from Omicron variant in the country could be low

On Thursday, India reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Karnataka. The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24. According to the WHO, its high number of mutations in spike protein could make it more transmissible than all previous strains. South African medical officials have reported the variant was found in fully vaccinated individuals and the cases are mild.

