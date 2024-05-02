India says Shaksgam valley is ‘our territory' amid reports of China's construction activity: ‘Pakistan illegally…’
New Delhi has never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963 through which Islamabad ‘unlawfully’ attempted to cede the Shaksgam valley to Beijing, says MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
The Indian government on Thursday strongly condemned China's attempts to include the Shaksgam valley in its territory. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has registered its protest and rejection with China "against illegal attempts to alter the facts on the ground".