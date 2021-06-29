India says terror groups using low-cost aerial, sub-surface platforms

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday warned of terrorist groups using low-cost and easily available aerial and sub-surface platforms, such as drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, for intelligence gathering as well as targeted attacks.

In a statement to the second High-Level Conference of the Head of Counter Terrorism Agencies at the UN, V.S.K. Kaumudi, special secretary in the home ministry called for serious attention to “the possibility of the use of weaponized drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets", adding that India had witnessed terrorists using UAVs to smuggle weapons across borders.

The reference was to drones launched from Pakistan dropping caches of weapons in Jammu and Punjab. The comments also come after India witnessed its first possible drone attack on a military installation -- an Indian Air Force (IAF) station -- in Jammu on Sunday and a second such incident in the region again on Monday. Two IAF personnel were injured in the attack on Sunday in which improvised explosive devices were dropped by the drones.

In his statement, Kaumudi also warned against the “misuse of information and communication technology such as internet and social media for terrorist propaganda, radicalization and recruitment of cadre; misuse of new payment methods and crowdfunding platforms for financing of terrorism." The internet and social media platforms had turned into indispensable resources in the toolkit of global terrorist groups (GTGs), he said adding that the “increased use of closed group communications adds to the concern."

Evolving technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, deep fakes, blockchain and the dark-web, he said were “fraught with the risk of being abused by terrorists."

“Already, crypto currencies, virtual assets, crowdfunding platforms are helping terror financing, owing to anonymity and un-traceability nature of these technologies," he pointed out.

The covid-19 pandemic and subsequent isolation had “accentuated the impact of internet on people making them vulnerable to radicalization and recruitment by terrorist groups," he said.

“Spreading terrorist propaganda through use of ‘indulging video games’ is another strategy that was deployed by terrorist groups during the pandemic," Kaumudi said.

“It is imperative for countries to adopt a multipronged approach to tackle the global threats emanating out of misuse of new technologies particularly aiming towards terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism," he said.

The “transborder nature" of the threat called for “collective and unified action" by the international community, without exceptions, ensuring that countries providing safe havens to terrorists be called out and held accountable, he added.

