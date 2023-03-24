India says 'time has come' for Airbus, Boeing to set up jet assembly plants

India says 'time has come' for Airbus, Boeing to set up jet assembly plants4 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:32 PM IST
The time has come to meet India's rising demand in aviation industry with domestically assembled jets. Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India's fast-growing aeronautical industry reaches an ‘inflection point’
Plane giants Airbus and Boeing face mounting pressure to set up jetliner plants in India, after the country's civil aviation minister told Reuters the "time has come" to serve its soaring demand with jets assembled on domestic soil.
