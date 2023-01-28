India says UNSC must be made more representative of developing countries3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 01:15 PM IST
R Ravindra said that it is clear that outdated systems that were created to deal with the challenges of the past cannot be expected to address the multitude of challenges of today's dynamic and interdependent world.
India at the United Nations General Assembly has said that UNSC must be made more representative of developing nations, including from Africa.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×