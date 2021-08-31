India says UNSC resolution on Afghanistan addresses New Delhi's concerns

“The Taliban seek international legitimacy and support. Our message is: any legitimacy and any support will have to be earned," Blinken said in an address, PTI said. “Going forward, any engagement with a Taliban-led government in Kabul will be driven by one thing only: our vital national interests," Blinken said. “But we will not do it on the basis of trust or faith. Every step we take will be based not on what a Taliban-led government says, but what it does to live up to its commitments," he added.