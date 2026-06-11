India says US attack on ships off Oman coast ‘must cease and end’, lodges strong protest

India lodged a strong protest with the US over attacks by the United States on ships carrying Indian seafarers in West Asia, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

The ministry condemned the attack on the Palau-flagged MT Settebello off the coast of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, in which three Indian seafarers were killed.

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The US Central Command acknowledged the strike, saying the vessel violated the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What incident involving Indian seafarers occurred off the coast of Oman? ⌵ Three Indian seafarers were killed in an attack on the Palau-flagged MT Settebello by the US Navy off the coast of Oman, which was confirmed by India's Ministry of External Affairs. 2 Why did India protest against the US attack on vessels in the Gulf region? ⌵ India lodged a strong protest because the attacks involved ships carrying Indian seafarers, resulting in loss of lives, and emphasized the need for the welfare and safety of its seafaring community. 3 How did the US Central Command justify the attacks on the vessels? ⌵ The US Central Command stated that the vessels breached the blockade of Iranian ports by attempting to transport oil, which prompted the military action against them. 4 What actions has India taken following the attacks on its seafarers? ⌵ India summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires to express its strong objection and called for an immediate cessation of attacks on shipping, urging for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict. 5 Should Indian flagged vessels avoid sailing in the region amid the US blockade? ⌵ Yes, given the ongoing conflict and attacks on foreign-flagged vessels in the region, it is advisable for Indian flagged vessels to exercise caution and consider alternative routes.

A similar attack on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, a bitumen tanker MT Jalveer, which was carrying 20 Indian seafarers, was confirmed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday. This was the third such attack on ships with Indian seafarers on board.

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that all three ships involved in these incidents were foreign-flagged vessels.

"Two of them were Palau-flagged, while the third ship, which came under attack today, was Guinea-flagged. They were not Indian-owned ships; all of them were foreign-flagged vessels," Jaiswal said.

"...we condemned the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman in which, unfortunately, we lost three Indian nationals," he said.

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India lodges protest: 'Attacks came from US Navy' The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said that when the attack on the ship MT Settebello happened, "we lodged a strong protest with the American side."

"These attacks came from the US Navy stationed there," he said.

"We summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires and conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents of attacks," the MEA said.

Sharing details, the ministry said, “We also registered our strong protest with them. We emphasised that the welfare of our seafaring community is of utmost importance and that these attacks must stop.”

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India seeks end to US attacks on ships Jaiswal said the Indian side conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

"Therefore, we made our position very clear on each of these points, while reiterating how important the lives, welfare, and safety of our people are," he said.

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The MEA said the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

"These attacks must cease and end. We also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region," Jaiswal noted.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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