India scaled up customs duty on a third of all tariff lines in six years

The National Democratic Alliance ( NDA ) government has in six years scaled up basic customs duty (BCD) on nearly a third of all tariff lines to support domestic manufacturing, union budget document for FY22 showed.

A tariff line is a specific duty rate assigned to one or more items within a product grouping. This increase in BCD covers about 4,000 tariff lines, budget papers said conceding that India has responded in kind to the general rise worldwide in measures meant to protect local manufacturers from import competition.

India’s customs duty structure has been guided by “the conscious policy to incentivise domestic value addition" which entails imposition of lower duty on raw materials and providing “reasonable tariff support" to goods made in India, the document said. BCD has been raised in recent years “on such items which are being manufactured in India or which domestic industry aspires to manufacture," it said.

One fallout of increasing customs duty is a surge in imports from India’s free trade partner countries, which forced the Narendra Modi administration to bring a slew of measures last year to ensure that third party goods do not make way to Indian market taking advantage of New Delhi’s free trade deals. Accordingly, rules of origin, based on which exporters from free trade partner countries claim tax benefits, have been tightened.

In the union budget for FY22, the government removed customs duty exemptions on 80 items which it described as ‘outdated’ and promised to review 400 other duty exemptions. It also raised duty on a host of items from farm produce to leather, gems and jewllery, auto parts, certain capital goods and metal products. Policy makers have been asserting that the tariff action meant to support local production are temporary and that India was committed to open global trade. But experts have expressed worries about a less dynamic global trade dampening prospects of economic recovery.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via