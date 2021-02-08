India scaled up customs duty on a third of all tariff lines in six years

In the union budget for FY22, the government removed customs duty exemptions on 80 items which it described as ‘outdated’ and promised to review 400 other duty exemptions. It also raised duty on a host of items from farm produce to leather, gems and jewllery, auto parts, certain capital goods and metal products. Policy makers have been asserting that the tariff action meant to support local production are temporary and that India was committed to open global trade. But experts have expressed worries about a less dynamic global trade dampening prospects of economic recovery.