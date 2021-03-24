India second-most attractive emerging market after China

Lacklustre exports is another worry for India. The bounceback in trade over the past few months could work in favour of emerging markets, a Moody’s report dated 12 March said. But compared to most other emerging markets, Indian exports have seen a slower recovery so far. Exports rose less than 1% in February, after rising 6% in January. China’s exports grew at a phenomenal rate of 150%, albeit on a low pandemic-ravaged base. But other countries in the continent have also seen faster uptick in exports, with Indonesia (8.6%) and Malaysia (7.6%) leading the pack.

