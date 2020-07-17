India, despite being the second most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has only 727.4 Covid-19 cases per million, the government said on Friday. On the global scale, cases/million population in India are 4 to 8 times less than some European countries, the government further said.

"The actual case load of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on date. More than 6.35 lakhs (63.33%) of the total cases have recovered," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The ministry said the case fatality rate at 18.6 deaths/million of the country is one of the lowest in the world.

With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths, India's Covid-19 positive case count crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday.

The total number of positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths.

Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the infection -- has a total of 2,84,281 Covid-19 cases and 11,194 fatalities.

While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths due to Covid-19.

"The collaborative efforts of all States/UTs for house-to-house surveys, contact tracing, surveillance of containment and buffer zones, perimeter control activities, aggressive testing and timely diagnosis has resulted in early identification of the infected persons. This has helped in early treatment too," the ministry said.

"India has followed a standard of care protocol for the differentiated categorisation of COVID-19 patients- mild, moderate and severe as clearly formulated in the Clinical Management Protocol of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). The effective clinical management strategies have shown to yield positive results," the ministry further said.

Less than 1% cases on are on ventilators, less than 2% cases are in ICUs and less than 3% cases are on oxygen beds, the ministry said.

"The strategy of home isolation for the mild and asymptomatic patients has ensured to keep the hospitals unburdened, where the focus has been on treatment of the severe cases and reduction of fatality. It is also notable that less than 1.94% of the cases are in ICUs, 0.35% cases are on ventilators and 2.81% cases are on oxygen beds," said MoHFW.

The ministry on Friday also gave an update on the

"Medical infrastructure to ensure quality treatment of the admitted patients is being continuously augmented across the country. As a result of concerted efforts, the COVID-19 Hospital Infrastructure to treat COVID-19 is stronger today. It has 1383 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 3107 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres, and 10,382 COVID Care Centres. Together they have a capacity of 46,673 ICU beds. 21,848 ventilators are deployed in the hospitals in all States/UTs. There is no shortage of N95 masks and PPE kits. The Centre has supplied 235.58 lakh N95 masks and 124.26 lakh PPE kits to State/UTs/Central institutions," the ministry further said.

