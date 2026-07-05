India secures fertilizer supply as 15 vessels cross Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: India has secured its fertilizer supply chain despite disruptions caused by the recent West Asia conflict, with 15 vessels carrying fertilizers and raw materials safely crossing the Strait of Hormuz and heading to Indian ports, the government said on Sunday.

The shipments include 332,000 tonnes of urea across eight vessels, 257,000 of diammonium phosphate (DAP) on four vessels and 111,000 tonnes of sulphur on three vessels, which would provide a significant boost to fertilizer availability in the country ahead of the agricultural season.

The government said five more vessels are scheduled to arrive soon, without specifying a date. One is carrying 25,000 tonnes of ammonia, while another has 45,000 tonnes of urea on board. Urea leading is currently underway on two more vessels, while one vessel is being loaded with sulphur. Their arrival will further strengthen the country’s fertilizer stocks, the government added.

The assurance comes after concerns over maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, during the recent conflict. The government said uninterrupted fertilizer supplies were maintained through advance planning, continuous monitoring and diplomatic coordination.

To reduce dependence on traditional suppliers, India expanded its sourcing network during the crisis. According to the department of fertilizers, urea supplies were secured from Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Georgia, Nigeria, Russia, Finland, Egypt, Algeria, Türkiye and the Netherlands. DAP and NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) fertilizer imports were arranged via the Red Sea from Russia, Morocco, Egypt, the US, Jordan, South Korea, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

“The conflict that began in West Asia severely disrupted global supply chains. Efforts to import fertilizers through alternative routes were intensified. Indian Missions abroad actively assisted the Department of Fertilizers in establishing contact with potential global producers and suppliers. As a result, both our fertilizer imports and domestic production are in a very strong position today,” Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers J.P. Nadda said in a press statement.

The department of fertilizers coordinating with state governments to ensure regional availability and transparent distribution, he said, adding that fertilizers are being made available to them in a timely, equitable and affordable manner. “Despite extremely challenging global circumstances, the government has ensured that the interests of our farmers remain fully protected. Even amid an unprecedented surge in global fertilizer prices, the government has kept farmers’ welfare as its highest priority,” he said.

Fertilizer availability ‘comfortable’ India has secured more than 51% of its annual fertilizer requirement, locking in 19.75 million tonnes (mt) of the agriculture department’s total estimated requirement of 38.39 mt. Of this, 16.33 mt was already available nationwide as of 2 July.

Alongside imports, domestic fertilizer production has accelerated after natural gas supplies to fertilizer plants were restored from around 65% to 100%, allowing all urea plants to operate at full capacity. India produced 7.15 mt of urea during April-June 2026, exceeding the quarterly target of 6.78 mt by 369,000 tonnes. DAP production also exceeded the target of 861,000 tonnes for the quarter, reaching 984,000 tonnes. Domestic production of other fertilizers remained robust, with NPK output at 2.07 mt and single super phosphate (SSP) production at 1.35 mt during April-June.