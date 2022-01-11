Mango lovers in the United States can now have excellent quality fruit, thanks to India. Now, Centre has secured United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approval to export Indian mangoes to the country from the next season.

The USDA approval would pave the way for exports from traditional mango production belts such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Since 2020, export of Indian mangoes was restricted in the USA as USDA inspectors were unable to visit India for inspection due to COVID-induced travel restrictions. However, during USA Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meet last November, the USDA signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 Vs 2 agri market access issues.

As per the new agreement, India and the US would follow joint protocol on irradiation for India’s mango exports and pomegranate exports to the US. On the other hand, it would be importing cherries and Alfalfa hay.

A revised work plan has been worked out, including phase-wise transfer of oversight of preclearance of Irradiation treatment to India as agreed upon between both the countries, an official release stated.

As part of the mutual agreement, India will be able to export mangoes to the USA in the mango season commencing with the Alphonso variety of mangoes by March onwards, it also added.

Notably, there is a huge acceptance and consumer preference of Indian mangoes in the USA as India had exported 800 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of mangoes to the USA in 2017-18 and the export value of the fruit was USD 2.75 Million. Similarly, in 2018-19, 951 MT mangoes of USD 3.63 Million were exported to USA and 1,095 MT of USD 4.35 Million of mangoes were export to USA in 2019-20.

