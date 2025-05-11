India to beef up security at vital IMD installations in Srinagar and Leh

The Indian government is beefing up security at India Meteorological Department (IMD) installations in Srinagar and Leh, and technical and scientific installations in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Advertisement

These scientific facilities, especially those under the IMD, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and Ministry of Earth Sciences, are vital for weather forecasting, disaster preparedness, and critical research.

All the scientific departments have been asked to prepare a comprehensive inventory of their facilities, especially in sensitive regions, and to share it with national security agencies for appropriate safeguarding.

Saturday review In a meeting on Saturday, all scientific institutions were directed to review and enhance their security protocols in the light of the prevailing situation. They were asked immediately to inform their respective district administrations to ensure seamless coordination and protection.

Advertisement

The meeting was convened by Dr. Jitendra Singh, union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology, and also included the minister of state (independent charge) for earth sciences, minister of state in the prime minister’s office, the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space, and senior officials and heads of scientific and technical departments.

Read More

“Our scientific institutions are the backbone of national resilience. At a time like this, we must ensure they are secure, well-coordinated, and prepared for every possible eventuality," said Dr. Singh. He also directed the Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, to immediately bolster security arrangements at its vital installations and data centers in Srinagar, Leh, and other key locations.

Also read | IPL 2025 suspension: How much money could BCCI lose in a week? Advertisement

The meeting reviewed preparedness and security mechanisms at CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu; CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh; CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Jalandhar; CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh; DBT-Biotech Research Innovation Council (BRIC); National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), Mohali; Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) installations in Srinagar and other key areas, and earth sciences research stations in Ladakh and surrounding zones.

Additionally, each institution was asked to develop and circulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for emergency response, ensuring both staff and local authorities were well-prepared.

Ceasefire in effect Meanwhile, India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military action on land, air, and sea from the evening of 10 May, after four days of precision missile strikes, drone incursions, and artillery battles across the Line of Control (LoC). Advertisement