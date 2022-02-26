India seeks alternatives for Russian coking coal imports

If the Ukraine crisis affects the pact with Russia for collaboration in mining and steel, with a special focus on coking coal, it will deal a jolt to India’s goal of diversifying its supplies. This collaboration would have given India an advantage in terms of pricing for domestic steel makers and assured supplies of one of the most critical inputs that accounts for 40% of the total cost of production of steel. Two Union government officials aware of the development said the steel ministry is also looking for alternative coal supplies in the event of delays in Russian supplies.