India seeks bigger role in Indo-Pacific as China continues on aggressive path
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a "guarantee" that during his third term, India will become the third largest economy, one place below China, a country with which India is having bilateral issues for quite a while now. The diplomatic crisis between India and China reached borders multiple times, the latest being in 2020 and both nations are trying the diffuse the situation at appropriate levels.

One more area where India-China might compete in the future is maritime space and eyeing the same India is focusing on a larger role in Indo-Pacific. The recent developments in the region are hinting that India is seeking a big-brother role in the Indo-Pacific region, especially for countries affected by China's expansionist policies.

Whether it is about sending two warships- INS Sahyadri, a multi-role frigate, and INS Kolkata, a guided-missile destroyer to Papua New Guinea or supporting the Philippines in a recent scuffle with China in the South China Sea, India is giving clear signals that it desires bigger role in the region.

‘Symbolic but crucial steps’: Former Navy chief

The steps by India are seen in a positive light in the strategic circle with former Navy chief Admiral (retired) Arun Prakash saying some of these steps are symbolic but important and “should have been made many years ago". While talking to Hindustan Times, Arun Prakash said that it is crucial to reach out to other countries as India doesn't have the required assets to remain deployed in the region for prolonged periods.

“We are part of the Quad, which expects us to reach out to these countries. We have gifted a warship to Vietnam and a submarine to Myanmar. These steps are meant to wean them away from China and to reassure them that they have friends," Prakash said.

The former Navy chief pointed out that almost half of India's seaborne trade goes through the Pacific Ocean and we also have oil exploration interest in the Vietnamese block which happens to be in the South China Sea. Moreover, China is also following its so-called “string of pearls" tactic by building up new facilities in Sri Lanka, Djibouti, and Cambodia aimed at encircling India. 

 

 

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST
