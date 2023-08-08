India seeks bigger role in Indo-Pacific as China continues on aggressive path1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST
The recent developments in the region are hinting that India is seeking a big-brother role in the Indo-Pacific region, especially for countries affected by China's expansionist policies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a "guarantee" that during his third term, India will become the third largest economy, one place below China, a country with which India is having bilateral issues for quite a while now. The diplomatic crisis between India and China reached borders multiple times, the latest being in 2020 and both nations are trying the diffuse the situation at appropriate levels.