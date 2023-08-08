India seeks bigger role in Indo-Pacific as China continues on aggressive path

‘Symbolic but crucial steps’: Former Navy chief

The steps by India are seen in a positive light in the strategic circle with former Navy chief Admiral (retired) Arun Prakash saying some of these steps are symbolic but important and “should have been made many years ago". While talking to Hindustan Times, Arun Prakash said that it is crucial to reach out to other countries as India doesn't have the required assets to remain deployed in the region for prolonged periods.