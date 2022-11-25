India seeks consular access to eight former navy officers detained in Qatar: MEA

To bring back eight former Indian Navy officers who have been detained in Doha since August 30, the embassy has been pursuing the matter with the Qatar authorities.
In the latest development, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Arindam Bagchi said some relatives of the detained officers were allowed to meet them in Qatar.
It is not clear why the former eight Navy officers have been detained by Qatar authorities. Yesterday Bagchi said, "I would refer you to the government of Qatar for the reasons for their arrest," when asked about the reasons for the arrest of the eight Indian nationals.
"This issue is something that we have been pursuing. Our embassy in Doha has been regularly raising the issue with Qatari authorities," he said.
"Some family members have been recently permitted to visit their relatives in detention".
Bagchi said India is also seeking consular access to the ex-Indian Navy officers, " As soon as we have further updates, we will continue to share them," he added.
Qatar authorities had taken Commander Purnendu Tiwari (retd), the managing director of Dahra Global Technologies, Cdr Navtej Singh Gill, Cdr Birendra Kumar Verma, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Capt Saurab Vasisht, and Ragesh Gopakumar into custody on 30 August.
Earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Bagchi said that the Indian embassy is making all possible efforts for the early release and repatriation of the detained nationals. On 3 November Bahchi stated that the Indian Embassy in Qatar has been in touch with Qatari authorities and mission officials had gotten consular access to the detained Indian nationals and ascertained their well-being.
"The detained persons have also spoken to their family members on a few occasions. We have requested another round of consular access and we are following up with Qatari authorities on this," he said.
"Our embassy and ministry are in touch with the families. Our embassy there is making all possible efforts for the early release and repatriation of the detained Indian nationals," Bagchi said.
