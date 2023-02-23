India seeks greater cooperation with France for clean energy

New Delhi: India has called for greater cooperation with France in the field of clean energy, as New Delhi plans transitioning to electric vehicles and hydrogen energy.

The Indian renewable energy industry ranks fourth among global peers, with solar energy the most abundant source of renewable power in the country.

Inaugurating the Indo-French Workshop on Clean and Sustainable Energy Technologies (INFINITE) at CSIR – National Physical Laboratory in the national capital, S. Chandrasekhar, secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, said that the government in 2022 had set a target of installing 100 GW of solar energy.

He added that using the Thar Desert as a site for solar power generation, India is estimated to generate up to 2,100 GW of solar energy.

Chandrasekhar said that the National Biofuel Policy aims to achieve a 20% blending of ethanol in petrol and a 5% blending of biodiesel in diesel by 2030.

“An area to focus upon is carbon capture and storage. As estimated by NITI Aayog, theoretically, India has a total geological CO2 storage capacity of 400-600 Gt considering the depleted oil and gas reservoirs, un-mineable coal seams, saline aquifers, and basalts," the secretary said.

He said the government has designed policies, programmes, and a liberal environment to attract foreign investments to ramp up the country in the renewable energy market at a rapid rate. Department of Science and Technology is also interested in encouraging international collaborations on clean energy research.

“I hope the process and technologies that will be discussed in this workshop will be of enormous potential in mitigating the impact of climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions," Chandrasekhar added.

Pr. Antoine Petit, CEO of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), expressed appreciation of the strong partnership between the two countries and emphasised the importance of collaboration in achieving a sustainable energy transition through new bilateral programs.

“The objective of the workshop is to bring together experts, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from both countries to exchange knowledge, ideas, and best practices on the development and deployment of clean and sustainable energy technologies," the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

The workshop will feature a range of presentations and discussions on various topics related to Solar Energy, Hydrogen Energy, Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage, Electrochemical Energy Storage, and Clean Fuels, it added.

The event has been jointly organised by CSIR – Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Dhanbad, and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), France and is being supported by the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (CEFIPRA).