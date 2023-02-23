India seeks greater cooperation with France for clean energy
Using the Thar Desert as a site for solar power generation, India is estimated to generate up to 2,100 GW of solar energy. The National Biofuel Policy aims to achieve 20% blending of ethanol in petrol and 5% blending of biodiesel in diesel by 2030
New Delhi: India has called for greater cooperation with France in the field of clean energy, as New Delhi plans transitioning to electric vehicles and hydrogen energy.
