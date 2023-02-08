India seeks investment by LIC, pension fund in green energy: Reports
- Commitment of billions of dollars in bonds by two of the biggest funds in the country will be key to achieve targeted net-zero emissions by 2070
The Indian government is considering mandating the Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) and sovereign pension fund to invest 1% of their assets under management in bonds issued by state-run power lending firms to finance green projects, two sources said.
