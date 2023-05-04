India eyes Guyana’s oil to meet demand3 min read 04 May 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Long-term supply contracts offer stability amid volatile energy markets. Exxon Mobil, the leading oil producer in Guyana, plans to boost the nation’s production capacity to 1.2 million barrels a day by 2027.
New Delhi: India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, is looking to bolster its energy security with a plan in the works to source most of Guyana’s oil share from its oilfields at preferential rates through long-term contracts, two people aware of the development said.
