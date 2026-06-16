India asks urea suppliers to match lowest rates in NFL tender to cut subsidy costs

NEW DELHI: The department of fertilizers plans to ask qualified bidders in National Fertilizers Ltd’s 1.7 million-tonnes urea import tender to match the lowest quoted prices, according to three people aware of the development. The move is aimed at securing additional volumes at sharply lower rates and easing pressure on the government’s fertilizer subsidy bill.
Floated on 27 May, the tender attracted bids from 27 suppliers for 6.25 million tonnes against a requirement of 1.7 million tonnes, reflecting strong competition as global urea prices have retreated from elevated levels seen during supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.
Aditya Birla Global Trading emerged as the lowest bidder for India’s east coast at $444.9 per tonne for 500,000 tonnes, while Ameropa Asia secured the west coast at $449.3 per tonne for 234,000 tonnes, one of the people said, requesting anonymity.