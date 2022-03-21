India seeks more liberal UN, WHO policies to treat drug abuse patients

India has urged the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to bring in more liberal policies, such as telemedicine and a take-home protocol for controlled medicines, for treating patients with drug abuse disorders. With patients unable to visit hospitals due to the pandemic, and many forced to discontinue treatment midway, there was a growing need to adopt alternative arrangements, India said at the 65th meeting of the UN Commission on Narcotics Drugs.