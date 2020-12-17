India seeks tariff renegotiations at WTO

Trade experts said India could be opening another front of renegotiation with member countries on IT products, including smartphones on which it has hiked duties, believed by many countries to be in violation of the IT Agreement it had signed in 1996 under which tariffs on such products need to be kept at zero. “However, others may not agree to India’s renegotiation offer, though the issue can be dragged on for a few more years," one trade expert said under condition of anonymity.