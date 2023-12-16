India seeks to get work visa demand addressed at FTA talks with UK
While India would like its companies to be able to hire people (both locally in the UK and from India) after setting up shop there, the UK is concerned with migration, an emotive issue in the country that led to Brexit in 2016.
New Delhi: India’s demand for visas for professionals under the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK is among several sticky issues currently being negotiated by both countries, a person aware of the matter said on Friday.
