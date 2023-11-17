Breaking News
Govt looking to restart probe into Adani Group's coal imports case: Report
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence since 2016 has been trying to procure transaction documents related to Adani's dealings from Singapore authorities, the report said.
Indian investigators are seeking to restart a probe into Adani Group for alleged overvaluation of coal imports and have asked the Supreme Court to allow them to collect evidence from Singapore, a step they say the company thwarted for years, legal documents show.
