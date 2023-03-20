India seeks to tap Scandinavian nations for clean energy tech

Finland’s goal is to become Europe’s leader in the hydrogen economy in the entire value chain. The country has the capacity to produce at least 10% of the European Union’s green hydrogen by 2030. India too has its own goal to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per annum by 2030. The country is also aiming at becoming a net exporter of green hydrogen and a major player in the global supply chain. The central government expects its green hydrogen mission to attract investments worth ₹8 trillion by 2030.

