India sees 12.7k new covid cases

India sees 12.7k new covid cases2 min read . 12:49 AM IST
- The total tally of covid cases has reached 43.3 million with active cases surging to 76,700 on Monday
Even as covid cases surged to nearly 12,781 in the last 24 hours, health experts said that India has achieved remarkable vaccination coverage by administering more than 1.96 billion doses in all eligible age groups.
“India’s total vaccination coverage is even more than other countries. It has given a huge amount of protection to keep the fatality down right from Alpha, Delta and Omicron (variants of covid-19). So the vaccination drive has saved all of us as far as covid-19 virus is concerned," said Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Chairman, Nephron clinics.
The total tally of covid cases has reached 43.3 million with active cases surging to 76,700 on Monday. The death toll has climbed to 524,873 with 18 new fatalities, the health ministry said. Unofficial death estimates are many times higher.
While Delhi has an active caseload of 5,542, Maharashtra has 23,746, Haryana 2,985, Kerala 22,436, Tamil Nadu 3,522 and Karnataka 5,035.
Dr. Navneet Sood, Pulmonologist, Dharamshila Narayana Super-Specialty Hospital said: “The number of cases is increasing continuously and the main reason can be the exemption in wearing masks, which was announced by the government recently along with the other covid-19 restrictions. Our vaccination data is remarkable and those people who have not taken their eligible doses should take them to keep themselves safe from severe coronavirus as vaccines keep immunity strong."
The increasing covid numbers are pushing the positivity rate in an upward direction as the country’s daily positivity rate has reached 4.32% while the weekly positivity rate is 2.62%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 8,537 patients have recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic more than 42,7 million people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 850 million covid tests till date including 296,050 tests in the last 24 hours.
The Central government has provided more than 1.93 billion vaccine doses to States/UTs while 127 million unutilized doses are available with States and UTs.
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, the union health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like Illnesses (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis along with constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
