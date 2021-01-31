OPEN APP
A man walks past a graffiti of people wearing protective masks amidst the spread of coronavirus on a street in Navi Mumbai. (REUTERS)
India sees 13,052 new Covid-19 cases, active cases at 1.68 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 10:20 AM IST Staff Writer

  Out of the 1,07,46,183 Covid-19 cases, 1,04,23,125 people have recovered and the active cases of the infection currently stand at 1,68,784

India recorded 13,052 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,07,46,183, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The country also registered 13,965 discharges, while 127 people have succumbed to the killer virus, the health ministry said. The death toll has climbed to 1,54,274.

Out of the 1,07,46,183 Covid-19 cases, 1,04,23,125 people have recovered and the active cases of the infection currently stand at 1,68,784.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that a total of 19,65,88,372 lakh samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Out of this, 7,50,964, were tested on Saturday.

Update on Covid vaccination in India

The number of healthcare workers in the country who have received coronavirus vaccine shots as part of the nationwide immunisation drive crossed 37 lakh on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 37,06,157 (as at 7 pm Saturday), as per the provisional report," the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 2,06,130 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7 pm on 30 January, the 15th day of the inoculation drive.

Of the 37,06,157 beneficiaries, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 4,63,793 followed by Rajasthan at 3,26,745, Karnataka at 3,15,343, Madhya Pradesh at 2,73,872 and Maharashtra at 2,69,064.

The health ministry noted that India is the fastest country to reach not only the one million target but also two million and three million marks in coronavirus vaccination.

Several other countries, which have had a head start, some as much as 40-50 days, have taken a long time to reach these targets, it said.

