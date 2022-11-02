India sees 13% rise in Covid cases today; infection count surges to 4.46 crore

India sees 13% rise in Covid cases today; infection count surges to 4.46 crore1 min read . 10:56 AM IST
- According to the ministry's website, 219.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country
A total of 1,190 Covid-19 cases were reported in India on Wednesday, according to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health. While the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 16,243, it added. A decrease of 1,375 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. While an increase of 144 cases was reported in the same duration.
So far India has reported 4,46,55,828 cases of coronavirus.
The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,30,452 with 1,375 more fatalities, including 1,369 deaths reconciled by Punjab and two reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
According to the ministry's website, 219.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.
China has covertly shut cities as Covid zero resistance is on the rise. Wuhan, with 13 million residents, is one of many places where restrictions are being quietly imposed. Other cities like Guangzhou, Shanghai, Fuzhou are imposing movement restrictions on small areas or neighborhoods, and have suspended businesses.
China reported 2,928 new COVID-19 infections yesterday of which 465 were symptomatic and 2,463 were asymptomatic.
On the other hand, health authorities in the UK have identified a number of omicron variants that could fuel resurgent waves of Covid-19 infections as winter progresses.
The UK Health Security Agency said it’s studying the so-called BQ.1 and XBB sublineages of omicron as well as several new variants of the BA.2 family.
The health agency warned that the newly emerging BA.2 variants have the potential to drive new waves of infections as lab studies show they could partially sidestep existing immunity.
In the US, New York is experiencing a wave of highly transmissible, immune-evasive BQ infections. The variant represented a third of reported New York cases as of Monday.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, globally 630,920,425 cases of Covid-19 have been reported since 2020. Whereas 12,835,180,576 people have been administered with vaccine.
