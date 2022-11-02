India sees 13% rise in Covid cases today; infection count surges to 4.46 crore

A total of 1,190 Covid-19 cases were reported in India on Wednesday, according to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health. While the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 16,243, it added. A decrease of 1,375 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. While an increase of 144 cases was reported in the same duration.

