India sees 23% jump in daily Covid-19 cases; Active count nears 1 lakh-mark

Kerala accounted for the highest number of daily Covid cases as the state reported 4,459 fresh infections and 17 deaths in a day. In view of the gradual increase in COVID cases this month when the state has been, on an average, reporting more than 3,000 cases daily, the police department last week ordered all the district police chiefs to ensure the implementation of a state government direction to make the wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings and while using transportation.

