India sees 23% jump in daily Covid-19 cases; Active count nears 1 lakh-mark

India Covid-19 updates: India's active cases currently stand at 99,602. The daily fatality count increased to 30 while 2,902 active cases were reported in 24 hours
India on Wednesday reported a 23% rise in Covid-19 cases. As many as 14,506 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 3.35%. The active caseload has almost reached the one lakh mark. India's active cases currently stand at 99,602. The daily fatality count increased to 30 while 2,902 active cases were reported in 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,08,666, while the case fatality rate was 1.21%.
Yesterday, Delhi logged 874 fresh Covid-19 cases and four more fatalities due to the infection. However, on Monday, the city reported 628 new Covid cases and three deaths due to the viral disease.
Mumbai registered 1,290 csases of coronavirus on Tuesday.The daily count of infections rose by 228 from 1,062 cases reported on Monday.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu posted 1,484 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 34,71,289.
Kerala accounted for the highest number of daily Covid cases as the state reported 4,459 fresh infections and 17 deaths in a day. In view of the gradual increase in COVID cases this month when the state has been, on an average, reporting more than 3,000 cases daily, the police department last week ordered all the district police chiefs to ensure the implementation of a state government direction to make the wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings and while using transportation.
Separately, India's Covid vaccination count has surged to 197.46 crore. So far, 101.46 crore people have taken the first dose of the vaccine, and 91.46 crore people have been fully vaccinated in the country.
Yesterday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved India's first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 manufactured by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for restricted emergency use for those aged 18 years and above.
While other mRNA vaccines require to be stored at sub-zero temperatures, Gennova's mRNA vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degrees.
The drug regulator has also approved Serum Institute's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject to certain conditions.
The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12 to 17 years age group subject to certain conditions on March 9.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all aged above 18 years began at private vaccination centres on April 10.
