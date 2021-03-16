OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India sees 24,492 new coronavirus cases, tally surges over 1.14 crore

With 24,492 new Covid-19 infections, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 1,14,09,831 on Tuesday.

The country also reported 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,58,856, according to the Union Health Ministry.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Ishwarsinh Patel had received the Covid-19 vaccine shot on 13 March.

Gujarat BJP MLA Ishwarsinh Patel tests positive for Covid-19 days after taking vaccine

1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
New Delhi: 107-year-old Kewal Krishan receives his first dose of COVID- 19 vaccine at a hospital in Delhi.

Coronavirus: India administers over 30 lakh vaccines in a day, highest so far

1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Hindu devotees attend evening prayers after taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on the Shahi Snan (grand bath) on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar.

Kumbh Mela 2021: Central team to review medical care arrangements in Haridwar amid Covid spike

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Muslim voters hold up their inked fingers after casting their vote for the Lok Sabha elections in Jehanabad on Thursday. Photo: PTI <br />

Majority voting threatens minority interests

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST

There are 2,23,432 active Covid-19 cases and 1,10,27,543 recovered cases in the country. A total of 20,191 recoveries have been made in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the country has tested 22,82,80,763 samples so far for Covid-19. Of these, a total of 8,73,350 samples were tested on Monday, the ICMR added.

Also, 3,29,47,432 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered till now.

A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been given till Tuesday 8 am, according to the union health ministry's website.

India administered 30,39,394 lakh covid vaccines on Monday, its highest in a day.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout