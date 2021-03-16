With 24,492 new Covid-19 infections, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 1,14,09,831 on Tuesday.

The country also reported 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,58,856, according to the Union Health Ministry.

There are 2,23,432 active Covid-19 cases and 1,10,27,543 recovered cases in the country. A total of 20,191 recoveries have been made in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the country has tested 22,82,80,763 samples so far for Covid-19. Of these, a total of 8,73,350 samples were tested on Monday, the ICMR added.

Also, 3,29,47,432 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered till now.

India administered 30,39,394 lakh covid vaccines on Monday, its highest in a day.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

