Covid cases in India: The active cases comprise 0.05% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded as 98.74%
The death toll climbed to 5,23,920 with 31 fresh fatalities
India on Wednesday saw a 24.8% rise in its daily Covid-19 cases by reporting 3,205 new cases in a day. With this, the overall Covid caseload has surged to 43,088,118, according to the data by the mInistry of Health and Family Welfare.
The death toll climbed to 5,23,920 with 31 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.05% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded as 98.74%, the ministry said.
An increase of 372 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.98% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.76%, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,44,689, while the case fatality rate was 1.22%.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 189.48 crore. As per the Centre's data, more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs free of cost and through the direct state procurement category.
More than 18.96 crore (18,96,04,825) balance and unutilized Covid Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
