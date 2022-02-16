India reported less than 50,000 Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day. On Wednesday, India reported 30,615 fresh cases--3,206 more than yesterday, pushing the cumulative caseload to 42,723,558.

Besides, a 48% rise was in daily death counts due to coronavirus today. The 514 deaths on Wednesday took the overall fatalities count to 5,09,872. Currently, India's Covid deaths account for 1.19% of the overall caseload.

However, the active cases declined to 52,887 in the past 24 hours while the daily recoveries surged to 82,988. India's active cases have increased to 3,70,240 which is 0.87% of the total cases.

Yesterday, a total of 12,51,677 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, India has conducted 75.42 crore tests. The daily positivity rate (2.45%) saw a marginal rise today. Yesterday, India's daily Positivity Rate was at 2.23%. On Wednesday, India's weekly positivity rate stood at 3.32%

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 174 crore to date. Over 1.79 Crore (1,79,58,242) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities so far.

Whereas, 95.83 crore people have received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine while 76.19 crore people in the country have been fully vaccinated.

The 514 new fatalities include 304 from Kerala, 35 from Maharashtra, 26 from Karnataka, 22 from Odisha, 21 from West Bengal, 16 from Gujarat, 14 from Tamil Nadu, 13 from Punjab, and 12 from Rajasthan, respectively.

Of the 304 deaths in Kerala, 20were reported in the last 24 hours while the remaining were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents, and 130 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

