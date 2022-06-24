India sees 30% jump in Covid-19 count in a day; daily cases surge to 17,336

India Covid-19 update: The active case rose to 88,284 comprising 0.20% of the total infection
Covid cases in the national capital Delhi doubled in the last 24 hours. The city reported 1,934 cases on Thursday with the positivity rate escalating to 8.10%
India on Friday witnessed a 30% jump in Covid-19 cases as the country reported 17,336 cases in a day. Yesterday, 13,313 cases were reported in the country. According to the latest data by the union ministry of health, the death toll climbed to 5,24,954 with 13 new fatalities reported today.
The active case rose to 88,284 comprising 0.20% of the total infection while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59%, the ministry said. An increase of 4,294 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32% and the weekly positivity rate at 3.07%, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,49,056, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21%.
As per India's latest Covid-19 data, cases in the national capital Delhi doubled in the last 24 hours. The city reported 1,934 cases on Thursday with the positivity rate escalating to 8.10%.
In Karnataka, 858 fresh cases and one death occurred on Thursday. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 820 cases and one death.
On the other hand, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 5,218. Daily cases jumped by 60% on Thursday compared to the previous day.
India has been witnessing a high number of Covid-19 cases over the last couple of weeks. States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat are reporting more than 1,000 cases daily.
Yesterday, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Covid and vaccination situation in the country in view of an upsurge in Covid cases.
In a high-level meeting, Mandaviya advised strictly to monitor the Covid situation in the country focusing on vaccination of the elderly population, school-going children and surveillance and genome sequencing.
The Union Minister stressed on the need to focus on districts reporting high case positivity and undertake adequate testing (with a higher proportion of RTPCR) and effective Covid-19 surveillance to assess and control the spread of infection in a timely manner.
Mandaviya directed the officials to continue to focus on surveillance and on whole-genome sequencing (WGS) to scan for any possible mutation.
He also directed monitoring of hospitalizations due to coronavirus.
Separately, India's Covid vaccination count has increased to 196.77 crore. Cumulatively, 101.38 crore people have taken the first shot while 91.06 crore have been fully vaccinated.
