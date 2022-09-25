India sees 334% jump in defence exports in last five years

India sees 334% jump in defence exports in last five years2 min read . 06:23 PM IST
India has registered a growth of 334 per cent in its defence exports and has begun to export defence products over 75 countries, informed government
Within five years India's defence exports have grown by 334 per cent, and the country is now exporting to over 75 countries its defence products, according to the government.
The government's nodal agency, Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted, "The Indian Defence sector, the second largest armed force is at the cusp of revolution."
It also informed about the rise in defence exports and India's trade with 75 countries. In its tweet, PIB also mentioned some of the milestones achieved by India's defence sector. In the last five years, India also witnessed the commissioning of its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi.
The PIB India Twitter handle also shared some data in a poster attached with the tweet to underline the indigenisation and boost of production in the defence sector.
Apart from increasing maritime capability, India has also made some significant achievements in its air capabilities. PIB's tweet highlighted this by mentioning the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III's squadron that was commissioned recently. The Mk-III helicopter squadron was commissioned into the Indian Coastguard. The post also reminded people about the successful testing of the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P'.
As of now, the Indian Coast Guard has inducted thirteen ALH MK III aircraft. Four of ALH MK III are placed at Porbandar. The squadron has flown for more than 1200 hours since its induction and also completed numerous operations including the night SAR mission off the Diu coast.
Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, during an interaction with PTI on Thursday, talked about the central government's efforts to "unleash the energy" of the Make-in-India initiative as a whole in the defence sector. Sharing his vision for the country's Amrit Kaal, he mentioned efforts that are being done to bring India among the top five countries globally in defence production.
He highlighted the trend that had prevailed for the last 75 years. Since the beginning, India has continued to be one of the largest importers of defence products in the world. He expressed the need to reverse this trend and make India a top exporter of defence products across the world.
With inputs from PTI
