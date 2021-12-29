India's daily Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp 45% spike on Wednesday. A total of 9,195 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, yesterday the country had reported 6,358 Covid cases in a day. The daily deaths due to Covid infections also increased to 302, according to data by the union health ministry. The daily recoveries stood at 7,347 while the active cases surged to 1,546. The cumulative Covid caseload of India has increased to 34,808,886 crore with active cases comprising 77,002.

A total of 3,42,51,292 people have recovered from the deadly infection to date, which is 98.40% of the total caseload. While 48,05,92 Covid patients have succumbed to the infection as per the Centre's data.

India's daily positivity rate stands at 0.79%--less than 2% for the last 86 days. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.68%.

On the vaccination front, India's cumulative coverage has crossed 143.07 crore. More than 57 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday. Of the total vaccination doses, 83.97 crore have taken first shot of Covid vaccine while 59.10 crore people are fully vaccinated.

Cumulatively, more than 80% of Indian citizens have received the first dose of Covid vaccines.

Omicron cases in India

India's Omicron tally has surged to 781 of which 241 have been discharged. Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases at 238, followed by Maharashtra (167), and Gujarat (73). The rise in Covid cases has prompted the state governments to impose more stricter curbs. Yesterday the Delhi government sounded a 'Yellow alert' leading to a soft lockdown in the capital. Besides, Karnataka government also isued stringenct Covid-restriction ahead of the New year celebrations. Several other Indian states have imposed night curfews and prohibied New year celebration in public places like Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha etc.

States and Union territories where Omicron variants have been detected are:

DELHI- 238

MAHARASHTRA- 167

GUJARAT- 73

KERALA- 65

TELANGANA- 62

RAJASTHAN- 46

TAMIL NADU- 34

KARNATAKA- 34

HARYANA- 12

WEST BENGAL-11

MADHYA PRADESH- 9

ODISHA- 8

ANDHRA PRADESH- 6

UTTARAKHAND- 4

CHANDIGARH- 3

JAMMU & KASHMIR-3

UTTAR PRADESH- 2

GOA-1

HIMACHAL PRADESH- 1

LADAKH- 1

MANIPUR- 1

