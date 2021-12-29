India sees 45% spike in daily Covid-19 cases; Omicron tally jumps to 781

India's Omicron tally has surged to 781 of which 241 have been discharged. Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases at 238, followed by Maharashtra (167), and Gujarat (73). The rise in Covid cases has prompted the state governments to impose more stricter curbs. Yesterday the Delhi government sounded a 'Yellow alert' leading to a soft lockdown in the capital. Besides, Karnataka government also isued stringenct Covid-restriction ahead of the New year celebrations. Several other Indian states have imposed night curfews and prohibied New year celebration in public places like Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha etc.