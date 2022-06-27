India sees 45% surge in daly fresh covid cases

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 197.11 crore doses have been administered. The central government has provided more than 193.53 crore doses to states and union territories, of which 12 crore remain in balance and unutilised
NEW DELHI: India recorded 17,073 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's active caseload to 94,420, as per data from the Union health ministry on Monday.
Death toll rose to 525,020, with 21 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per the data. India's total covid cases stand at 4,34,07,046.
Active cases in Delhi stand at 4,939, Maharashtra has 24,608 cases, Haryana 3,089 infections, while Kerala has 27,772 cases at present.
A rise in daily fresh cases has pushed the country's positivity rate to 5.62% and weekly positivity rate to 3.39%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 15,208 patients recovered from covid, with total recoveries, since the onset of pandemic, at 4,27,87,606.
The country has conducted over 86.10 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,03,604 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 197.11 crore doses have been administered. The central government has provided more than 193.53 crore doses to states and union territories, of which 12 crore remain in balance and unutilised.
Following a surge in covid cases across the country, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the states and union traitors to focus on surveillance, genome sequencing to scan for possible mutation and monitor hospitalisation among patients along with those with SARI and ILI.
