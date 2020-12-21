OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India sees 60% increase in leopard population, says Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar, minister for environment, forest and climate change
Prakash Javadekar, minister for environment, forest and climate change

India sees 60% increase in leopard population, says Javadekar

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 07:40 PM IST Written By Jahnavi Nidumolu

  • Increase in Tiger, Lion and Leopard numbers testimony to fledgling wildlife and habitat, says Forest Minister
  • India now has 12,852 leopards; congratulations to the States of MP(3,421), Karnataka(1,783) and Maharashtra(1,690) who have recorded the highest leopard estimates, says Javadekar

In the given estimation from the tiger range it was found that 12,852 (12,172-13,535) leopards were present. Leopards are seen in prey rich protected areas as well as multi-use forests, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change said in a press release. 5,240 adult individual leopards were identified in a total of 51,337 leopard photographs by using a pattern recognition software.

"Monitoring of the tiger in India has clearly shown its umbrella role in the ecosystem, which has shed light on other charismatic species like the leopard," Javadekar said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: iStockphoto

BCI releases examination dates for All India Bar Exams

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Gagandeep Kang, vice chair, CEPI and professor, Christian Medical College

Don’t see India facing trouble in procuring covid-19 vaccines: Gagandeep Kang

2 min read . 09:05 PM IST
Photo: AFP

Germany to start first COVID-19 vaccination in elderly homes on 27 Dec

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST
Motilal Vora passed away at the age of 93, at Fortis Escort Hospital in New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh declares three-day state mourning to condole Motilal Vora's death

1 min read . 08:39 PM IST

The estimated leopard numbers come after sampling forested habitats in tiger range areas. Other leopard-occupied areas such as non-forested habitats (coffee and tea plantations and other land uses from where leopards are known to occur), higher elevations in the Himalayas, arid landscapes and majority of North East landscape have not been sampled. This could mean the current estimation can be considered as a minimum number of leopards in each of the landscapes.

"Tiger has not only served as an umbrella species but even its monitoring has helped evaluate the status of other species, like the leopard," the ministry said in the statement. "The National Tiger Conservation Authority-Wildlife Institute of India(NTCA-WII) shall be reporting on several other species shortly," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout